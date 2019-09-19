A House Judiciary Committee hearing on police brutality descended into chaos Thursday as the Rev. Al Sharpton and Rep. Matt Gaetz sparred over the MSNBC commentator’s past statements about Jews, whites and African-Americans.

Mr. Gaetz, Florida Republican, began his questioning by discussing a resolution introduced in 2000 by former Florida Rep. Joe Scarborough, who now hosts a show on MSNBC, condemning Mr. Sharpton for “racist and antisemitic views.”

Mr. Gaetz bombarded Mr. Sharpton with questions about whether quotes included in the resolution were true. Among the quotes included, Mr. Sharpton is alleged to have called Jews “bloodsucking Jews and Jew bastards,” “diamond merchants” and “white interlopers.”

Mr. Sharpton said the quotes were “patently untrue.” He did concede he referred to one individual in Harlem as an “interloper,” but did not know he was Jewish.

Democrats immediately jumped to defend Mr. Sharpton, accusing the lawmaker of harassing the witness and asking questions that had nothing to do with the hearing’s topic.

Rep. Shelia Jackson-Lee, Texas Democrat, called Mr. Gaetz’s conduct “an outrage.” And Rep. Cedric Richmond, Louisiana Democrat, asked his colleague if “the Fox News audition is over.”

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, repeatedly pounded the gavel to restore order and accused his fellow committee member of “casting aspersions” on the witness.

Although Mr. Nadler called the questioning “obnoxious,” there was little he could do because members of Congress have “a wide latitude” to question witnesses’ character and motives.

Mr. Gaetz insisted the comments were “highly relevant” to the police brutality hearing.

“Rev. Sharpton has come before the House Judiciary Committee as a purported expert on policing,” he said. “And yet his bigoted statements undermine the bipartisan work we should be doing to ensure that all citizens are able to come together and have safe communities.”

Mr. Nadler struggled to keep control of the hearing as Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Sharpton shouted over each other. Mr. Sharpton told the lawmaker to “calm down” and accused him of shouting.

Rep. Hank Johnson, Georgia Democrat, interrupted to ask if committee rules permitted Mr. Gaetz to engage in “a constant tirade of attacking the witness.”

Mr. Gaetz pressed on, asking Mr. Sharpton if he ever referred to African-Americans who disagreed with him as “cocktail sip Negros,” and “yellow and the N-word.”

Mr. Sharpton admitted he used the phrase “cocktail sip Negros,” but said he didn’t know about the other comments.

“I have said things about blacks and whites,” he responded. “I’m glad you made it clear that I don’t only attack whites. Thank you for that.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.