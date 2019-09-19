ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) - The chief executive of North Carolina’s largest insurer will retain his job despite a drunken driving arrest earlier this summer.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina issued a statement Thursday saying that its president and CEO, Patrick Conway, was in a car accident in June.

News outlets report that court records show Conway was involved in a June crash on Interstate 85 in Randolph County. No one was injured, but Conway’s two daughters were in the car at the time; he was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

In its statement Blue Cross said its board of trustees has reviewed the incident and decided to retain Conway, citing his leadership skills.

