A federal criminal complaint charging California political activist Ed Buck with contributing to the overdose death of a man in 2017 details multiple instances when he injected men with drugs against their wishes.

The complaint announced Thursday charging Buck with distributing methamphetamine resulting in a death offers salacious details of his apparent fetish to inject men with meth during paid sexual encounters.

An affidavit filed by a Drug Enforcement Administration agent says on some occasions that Buck rejected a partner’s refusal to take drugs and would inject them himself.

Buck is charged in the overdose death of Gemmel Moore at his West Hollywood home.

Prosecutors say Buck continued to solicit men for sex and drug use even after another man died at his home in January.

