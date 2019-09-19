GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Glendale say they’re investigating the death of a young child, calling it suspicious.
They say officers were called to a home around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive child.
When police arrived on the scene, Glendale fire crews already was there and advised that the 4-year-old was a full code and would need immediate transport to a hospital.
The child was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police haven’t released the child’s name or gender or any other details about the case.
