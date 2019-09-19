MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa grandmother has been convicted of the 1992 killing of her former boyfriend.

The Quad-City Times reports that Annette Cahill was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of bartender Corey Wieneke.

Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Cahill used a baseball bat to kill 22-year-old Wieneke. He was found dead on the floor of his bedroom in rural West Liberty in October 1992.

Police have said Cahill had been in a sexual relationship with Wieneke, and they had a heated argument about his involvement with another woman.

The case against Cahill relied on testimony from a woman who said she was 9 when she overheard Cahill confess to killing Wieneke weeks after the slaying.

Cahill is now a mother of three adult children and a grandmother of four.

