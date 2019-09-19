Sen. Kamala Harris is shifting strategy to going all-in on Iowa in a bid to save her presidential campaign.

After plummeting in the polls, the Harris campaign announced Thursday that she was concentrating on Iowa and would end her run if she can’t score a top-tier finish in the state’s caucuses in February.

“We want to make sure that we have a strong top-three finish,” Harris’ campaign manager Juan Rodriguez told reporters. “I think that will kind of continue to give us a slingshot to go into that early primary state calendar and then make sure that we’re also competitive heading into Super Tuesday.”

The move acknowledges that Ms. Harris has lost her footing in the race. She failed to sustain momentum, despite a breakout performance in the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate in June.

She’s fallen into the second tier of candidates far behind the frontrunners: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Ms. Harris dropped to 6% for a fifth-place finish in an Iowa poll by CBS News. She was at 16% in the same poll in July.

She settled into a distant fifth place behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., in the Real Clear Politics average of recent national polls.

Bret Nilles, chair of the Linn County Democrats, said Ms. Harris’s campaign got off to a good start, but has struggled to keep sustained momentum in the eastern part of Iowa.

“She really hasn’t been around and as visible in Eastern Iowa,” Mr. Nilles said.

Ms. Harris’s made big splash early on in the race with a campaign kickoff in Oakland, Calif., and perhaps enjoyed her best moments of the campaign in the first Democratic debate when she grilled former Vice President Joseph R. Biden over his opposition to desegregation busing in the 1970s.

Ms. Harris, though, has been accused of waffling on hot-button issues, including flip-flopping over whether she supports eliminating all private insurance as part of a plan to institute a single-payer health care system.

“Voters are willing to give these candidates the benefit of the doubt early on, but I think it is kind of the same thing that is impacting Vice President Biden,” Mr. Nilles said. “You start seeing a trend of people putting stuff out there and then trying to dial it back and people are looking for a candidate who will stick with their message and carry it forward. With Sen. Harris that could be a problem.”

