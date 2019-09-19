Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden has a healthy lead over his nearest rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but his support among primary voters has hit a new low, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 29% of Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 18% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%, according to the Fox News poll.

But Mr. Biden’s support has dropped 6 points since May, and the 29% is his lowest share of support in Fox News polling dating to March.

Mr. Sanders, meanwhile, saw his support jump by 8 points compared to last month, while support for Ms. Warren dropped by 4 points.

In the new poll, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was in fourth place at 7%, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 5%, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas at 4%, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey at 3%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 2% apiece.

In a hypothetical two-way contest, 53% said they would vote for Mr. Biden compared to 37% who said they would back Ms. Warren.

In hypothetical match-ups against President Trump, Mr. Biden led by 14 points, Mr. Sanders led by 8 points, Ms. Warren led by 6 points, and Ms. Harris led by 2 points, with the president topping out at 40% support in the trial runs.

Still, 46% of overall respondents said they think Mr. Trump will be reelected in 2020, compared to 40% who said they didn’t think so.

The overall survey of 1,008 registered voters was taken from Sept. 15-17 and has a margin of plus or minus 3 percentage points. The subsample of 480 Democratic primary voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

