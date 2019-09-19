Though he questioned the legality of the program, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan this week ordered his department to restart granting stays of deportation to sick illegal immigrants, even in cases where they aren’t specifically envisioned by law, The Washington Times has learned.

Kevin McAleenan’s decision to restart the program is a win for immigrant-rights advocates, who say deferred action — a decision to delay deportation — is an important lifeline that can give some illegal immigrants a chance to get medical treatment or care for ailing family members without having to worry about being ousted.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, had curtailed the program last month, saying he didn’t believe the agency had legal authority to grant deferred action in cases where it isn’t specifically called for in law. USCIS sent notices to about 400 migrants telling them their applications wouldn’t be considered, and they could be subject to deportation, where they could argue their cases to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

After an outcry from immigration activists, Mr. Cuccinelli relented and agreed to process the 400 cases already in the pipeline — but suggested no more approvals would be coming.

Mr. McAleenan on Wednesday ordered a full restart.

“The acting director of USCIS shall ensure that, effective immediately, USCIS resumes its consideration of non-military deferred action requests on a discretionary case-by-case basis, except as otherwise required by an applicable statute, regulation or court order,” he wrote to Mr. Cuccinelli.

He also told USCIS to make sure its decisions are consistent and that deferred action “is granted only based on compelling facts and circumstances.”

Mr. McAleenan ordered Mr. Cuccinelli to update him in 30 days on how things are going.

Rosemary Jenks, government relations manager at NumbersUSA, which advocates for stricter immigration limits, said Mr. McAleenan should have backed off.

“I find it disturbing that Sec. McAleenan, having come from a law enforcement agency, would be insisting that USCIS, a non-law enforcement agency, exercise an authority that it clearly does not have,” said Ms. Jenks. “I would hope that the head of DHS would care more about following the law, even if it means he has to explain it.”

Politico reported last week that USCIS had written a memo in the wake of the cancelation controversy laying out a number of options for Mr. McAleenan, ranging from going through with the cancelation to the re-start. USCIS had recommended the cancelation option, but Mr. McAleenan went the other direction.

His office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

USCIS said it was following through on Mr. McAleenan’s order.

“At the direction of Acting Secretary McAleenan, USCIS is resuming its consideration of non-military deferred action requests on a discretionary, case-by-case basis, except as otherwise required by an applicable statute, regulation, or court order,” the agency told The Times.

Deferred action has become a controversial power for Homeland Security. It is considered a prosecutorial decision not to pursue the punishment for an offense — in this case, not to pursue deportation for illegal immigrants who win their requests.

It had long been used in just a small number of cases a year, but the Obama administration created a massive controversy when it announced in 2012 that it was expanding deferred action to “Dreamers,” creating a deportation amnesty for more than 800,000 illegal immigrants.

USCIS, now under the control of the Trump administration, says its power to issue deferred action is actually quite limited. The law calls for granting deferred action in cases involving victims of abuse or crimes, and for cases involving military families.

But the law does not envision it in other cases, the agency says.

The agency says as a prosecutorial decision, deferred action should be granted by ICE, which is the deportation law enforcement branch of Homeland Security.

Mr. McAleenan, in his memo this week, says when the department was created in 2003 one of his predecessors delegated deferred action powers to USCIS — though he said it does appear the program has gone well beyond what was intended.

“I am committed to restoring integrity to the immigration system, particularly in areas of law that have been improperly interpreted in the past,” he wrote.

But he suggested USCIS moved too quickly to try to clean things up: “However, given the complexities and wide range of circumstances to which the law must be applied, it is also necessary and proper to maintain executive branch discretion — particularly where such discretion is appropriately and fairly exercised on a case-by-case basis.”

