House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday attempted to angle the political debate away from impeachment with the rollout of a plan to lower prescription drug prices, using concepts President Trump previously endorsed to give the legislation a chance of actually becoming law.

Mrs. Pelosi said the Department of Health and Human Services would be authorized to negotiate down the prices of the 250 most expensive drugs, aligning them with costs in foreign nations.

It’s an idea that’s in sync with Mr. Trump’s push to an international pricing index to drive down the cost of some drugs under Medicare, though the Democrats’ plan would extend to a wider range of drug purchasers.

“We do hope to have White House buy-in,” Mrs. Pelosi said, noting it will be the only way to get a vote in the GOP-led Senate.

The bill would also force companies to pay rebates to Medicare if they hike prices faster than inflation — a bipartisan idea floated in Senate legislation — and cap copays for seniors on Medicare Part D at $2,000.

Mrs. Pelosi, who played a key role in writing the bill, said the American people don’t want political rhetoric in the face of rising costs.

“We want a solution in the Congress, and we want it now,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

The speaker’s push places the pre-2020 focus on health care, a winner for Democrats during the mid-terms, even as liberal members of her restive caucus push to impeach Mr. Trump.

Mrs. Pelosi has urged a methodical approach, as she tries to keep the focus on her majority’s agenda and insulate centrist members who swiped seats in 2018 and may face blowback for a hasty impeachment drive.

“We are legislating, investigating and litigating, and I trust the work of the committees,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Democrats plan to hold hearings on the bill in the coming days, as they push for passage before the end of the year.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the soaring cost of drugs is “one of the most pressing challenges” facing Americans today, a belief underscored by polling on the top issues for voters.

“Drug prices are clearly out of control,” Mr. Hoyer said.

Democrats said they’re interested in a conversation with Republicans and the Trump administration through HHS, which would play a central role in the policy.

Every GOP members on the Energy and Commerce Committee rejected the bill, however, signaling it may be a one-sided effort.

“Speaker Pelosi is back at it — pushing a socialist proposal to appease her most extreme members. It does not have to be this way; there are bipartisan solutions to bring down prices for patients and create real transparency and accountability for this system,” the Republicans, led by Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, said.

Mr. Trump expressed interest in using government authority to negotiate prices during the 2016 campaign, but backed off as president.

Some of his own ideas, contained in a 2018 blueprint, have run into hurdles.

The administration withdrew a proposal to pass certain rebates directly to Medicare users, and a federal court blocked a rule that would have forced drug companies to disclose their list prices in TV ads.

But Mr. Trump is moving forward with an “international pricing index” that would align the price of doctor-administered drugs under Medicare Part B with prices in other developed nations. He’s ignored the objection of conservative groups, which have slammed the idea as “socialist” price controls.

The idea is, however, more limited than the Democrats’ plan, which applies to a broader array of drugs.

The White House has also applauded senators for advancing a bill that would force drug companies to reimburse the Medicare prescription-drug program when they increase prices faster than inflation and cap seniors out-of-pocket costs.

Many Senate Republicans are cool to that bill, however, and say that any government price-setting is a nonstarter.

Mrs. Pelosi said she will not drop the part of her bill that allows for negotiation.

“No — absolutely, positively not,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

