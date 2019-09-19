The National Rifle Association on Wednesday labeled the Trump administration’s new proposal to require gun background checks a “non-starter.”

“This missive is a non-starter with the NRA and our 5 million members because it burdens law-abiding gun owners while ignoring what actually matters: fixing the broken mental health system and the prosecution of violent criminals,” said Executive Director of the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action Jason Ouimet in a statement, according to The Hill.

Mr. Trump has yet to personally endorse Attorney General William P. Barr’s proposal, which would require background checks on all commercial firearms sales, including closing the critic-dubbed gun show “loophole.”

Mr. Barr’s plan was met with ambivalence by Senate Republicans, who said they needed more details before they could decide whether to support it.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also suggested his and Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley’s plan, which would go after “straw purchasers” where buyers sell weapons to middlemen or those unable to purchase firearms.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.