NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer who moonlighted as a bodyguard for the wife of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been arrested in a drug sting.

Prosecutors say Ishmael Bailey transported cocaine for an undercover officer posing as a drug dealer.

Bailey cried as he was arraigned Wednesday night on charges including possession and sale of a controlled substance, receiving bribes and official misconduct.

The police department suspended the 12-year officer without pay. A judge ordered him jailed on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

The 36-year-old Bailey faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

A message was left for Bailey’s lawyer Thursday.

The investigation followed Bailey’s stint providing security for Guzman’s wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, at his July sentencing in Brooklyn.

