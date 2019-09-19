AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 19-year-old Ohio high school student accused of having a loaded handgun at school has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Ticqcwon Brent was arraigned Wednesday in Akron Municipal Court on charges that also include tampering with evidence and illegal conveyance in a school. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.
Akron police say an officer and a North High School administrator were checking a rumor Tuesday about a student with a weapon and found Brent in a storage room with a gun in his hand. Police say Brent dropped the gun.
The school district says lockdown protocol was initiated after the incident and parents were informed.
Police say a 17-year-old accused of texting Brent to hide the weapon was charged with obstructing justice
