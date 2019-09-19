The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday signed off on an amendment to provide an additional $250 million for states to shore up their election systems heading into 2020, providing a measure of bipartisanship to a spending debate that appears on the verge of completely breaking down.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had voiced his support for the amendment Thursday morning.

“It’s a crucial issue,” the Kentucky Republican said. “The Trump administration has made enormous strides to help states secure their elections without giving Washington new power to push the states around.”

Mr. McConnell, who has been labeled “Moscow Mitch” by Democrats and liberal commentators for supposedly blocking legislation to counter election interference by countries like Russia, said the amount will bring the total allocation for election security to more than $600 million since fiscal 2018.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the funding is important, but that the Senate should also act on legislation aimed at countering foreign influence in U.S. elections.

“We have been warned time and time again by our national security leaders - nearly all of them Republicans appointed by President Trump - that China and, of course, Russia are potential threats in 2020,” the New York Democrat said. “We cannot sit on our hands while our adversaries try to replicate and out-do what Putin accomplished in 2016.”

The committee also signed off on appropriations bills that will fund programs in financial services, transportation, housing, and agriculture programs next year.

But Senate Democrats had blocked floor action on a different package of House-passed spending bills on Wednesday, as the ongoing battle over funding for President Trump’s desired U.S.-Mexico border wall is again throwing a wrench into the proceedings.

The House on Thursday was weighing a stopgap bill that would keep the government running through Nov. 21, kicking the fight over the wall past the Sept. 30 deadline lawmakers are facing to pass new spending legislation or face another potential shutdown.

