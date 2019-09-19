FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - A trial is underway for a man accused in a South Carolina bank robbery in which two women were killed.

The Sun News reports Brandon Council’s trial opened Tuesday with Council’s attorney Duane Bryant acknowledging that his client killed Donna Major and Katie Skeen. He blamed the trial on needed closure and prosecutors’ promise to seek Council’s death.

Bryant says Council robbed a North Carolina bank and store days before the slayings and was fleeing to Georgia when he stopped at a motel near the Florence bank. He says Council entered the bank with a threatening note he handed to Major before shooting her twice. Council is accused of then finding Skeen hiding under a desk and shooting her in the head.

Bryant says Council fled to North Carolina where he confessed upon his arrest.

