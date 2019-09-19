President Trump on Thursday sued to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. from obtaining his tax returns.

“In response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney, we have filed a lawsuit this morning in Federal Court on behalf of the President in order to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case,” Jay Sekulow, the president’s attorney, said in a statement.

The filing comes after Mr. Vance subpoenaed the president’s tax returns as his office probes potential campaign finance violations during the 2016 election related to hush money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with the president.

According to Axios, this is the third time the president has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the release of his tax returns. He also has challenged House Democrats’ attempts to obtain the information.

