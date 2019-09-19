Yet another major poll reveals that voters have little interest in the impeachment of President Trump.

Recent surveys conducted by CNN, Rasmussen Reports and Monmouth University all confirmed voters cringe over the idea.

Here comes another one.

“Just 37% of voters say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings compared to the 50% who oppose it,” reports a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday. “This issue largely falls along party lines: seven in ten (70%) Democrats support beginning impeachment proceedings, while 87 percent of Republicans oppose it.”

Among the findings:

• 50% of U.S. voters say Congress should skip impeachment proceedings against President Trump; 87% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree; 81% of conservatives, 46% of moderates and 23% of liberals also agree.

• 37% of voters overall say Congress should begin the proceedings; 6% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree; 13% of conservatives, 39% of moderates and 67% of liberals also agree.

• 12% of voters overall are undecided; 6% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree; 6% of conservatives, 16% of moderates and 10% of liberals also agree.

“Initiating impeachment proceedings against President Trump remains a popular move among the Democratic base, but it won’t necessarily help them win voters across the aisle,” said Morning Consult Vice President Tyler Sinclair.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,994 registered U.S. voters was conducted Sept. 13-15.

Previous surveys from other sources had similar findings. A CNN poll released in May found that 54% of Americans said Mr. Trump should not be impeached. A Rasmussen Reports survey released a month later revealed that only 9% of Americans said the president should face impeachment.

Last week, a Monmouth University poll found that six out of 10 voters condemn impeachment while 52% say the House Judiciary Committee inquiry into the process is a “bad idea.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.