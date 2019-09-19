EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state jury has convicted a man of murder after his second trial in the case.

The Everett Herald reports that 27-year-old Encarnacion Salas acknowledged stabbing 40-year-old Jesse Cardenas Lopez but said he was acting in self-defense in 2014.

Court documents say Salas described his relationship with Cardenas Lopez as “kind of homosexual” but said he was upset about his friend’s sexual advances.

The jury convicted Salas on Wednesday of second-degree murder.

A previous jury convicted him of the same crime in 2015, but the decision was overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective counsel.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

