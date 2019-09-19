The whistleblower complaint at the heart of a standoff between the U.S. intelligence community and Congress involves President Trump’s communications with a foreign leader, the Washington Post has reported, raising the stakes in House Democrats‘ various battles with the White House.

The communication was contained in a phone call and involved a “promise,” though it is unclear which leader was involved, according to the report.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson deemed the complaint credible and of “urgent concern,” turning heads on Capitol Hill.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is scolding acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire for refusing to share details of the complaint filed Aug. 12, saying he is required to notify committees because of the IG’s determination.

Some analysts say there are legitimate questions around the balance of power and what Mr. Maguire is required to disclose, given presidential powers.

Mr. Atkinson is scheduled to appear before Mr. Schiff’s committee in a closed session shielded from the public Thursday. He’s also agreed to appear in an open session on Sept. 26.

“The IC IG determined that this complaint is both credible and urgent, and that it should be transmitted to Congress under the clear letter of the law. The committee places the highest importance on the protection of whistleblowers and their complaints to Congress,” Mr. Schiff said in a statement late Wednesday.

