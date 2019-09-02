HAYNES, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in eastern Arkansas say a 41-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a weekend shooting outside a crowded nightclub.

Arkansas State Police say Tony O. Brown of Pine Bluff was shot about 1:37 a.m. Sunday and died at the scene following a disturbance at a lounge near Haynes, about 84 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

Officials say 49-year-old Alfred D. Johnson of Forrest City was arrested on a murder complaint following the shooting. State Police say Johnson was booked into the Lee County Jail and it wasn’t immediately clear if he’s represented by an attorney.

Investigators say Brown was shot following an altercation that had escalated in the hours prior to the shooting. His body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

