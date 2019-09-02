BALTIMORE (AP) - It’s proving to be a violent holiday weekend in Baltimore, with four people being shot in three episodes reaching back to last week.

Media organizations report the latest was late Saturday in West Baltimore. Four men and boys between the ages of 15 and 23 were rushed to area hospitals. Three were shot in the legs and one in the chest.

WJZ reports a woman was killed inside a home in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, one of four more people shot at the scene.

Sixteen-year-old Milton Carrington died when four people were shot on Thursday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the violence continued into Sunday, when police found a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds.

