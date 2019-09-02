ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are working to find out who shot four people outside a private party.

Rocky Mount police say it happened late Sunday in the parking lot of a Moose lodge in the city.

Two victims were found outside the building, with one treated at the scene and the other transported to a hospital. Two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital in personal cars.

Police said no one was in custody.

The Moose are a fraternal organization.

