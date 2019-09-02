The Trump administration is drafting gun legislation that will include a proposal to speed up executions for people convicted of mass killings, a senior official said Monday.

Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, told reporters that Attorney General William P. Barr has drafted legislation that would expedite capital punishment in cases of mass killings.

He said the administration expects the proposal to become part of any final package on gun legislation proposed by the White House to Congress.

Mr. Short discussed the proposal briefly on Air Force Two as the vice president was flying from Poland to Ireland Monday.

The announcement comes two days after another mass shooting in Texas claimed the lives of seven people, in addition to the gunman, who was shot and killed by police. Authorities said the gunman had been fired from his job earlier in the day.

President Trump said Sunday after the shootings in West Texas that his administration “is committed to working with Congress to stop the menace of mass attacks.”

Unlike previous comments, he did not mention universal background checks as part of any solution.

“It would be wonderful to say — to say ‘eliminate,’ but we want to substantially reduce the violent crime — and actually, in any form,” Mr. Trump said. “This includes strong measures to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous and deranged individuals, and substantial reforms to our nation’s broken mental health system. To reduce violence, we must also ensure that criminals with guns are put behind bars and kept off the streets.”

