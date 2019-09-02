COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado Springs police say a man who was trying to elude officers jumped from a second-story window, ran to the roof of another building and leaped again before he was arrested.

KOAA-TV reports the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident Saturday and was taken to a hospital.

Police say the man’s first jump was 25 feet (8 meters) and the second was 50 feet (15 meters). He landed on the roof of an RV in his second jump.

He was issued a summons on an obstruction charge. Police say he also had outstanding warrants on narcotics charges.

Authorities identified him as 32-year-old Bryan Anthony Bates. No phone number could be found for him, and jail records didn’t indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Information from: KOAA-TV, http://www.koaa.com

