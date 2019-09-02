Homeland Security announced Monday that it will once again begin approving petitions for a stay of deportation for hardship cases such as major medical problems, after being hit with a ferocious backlash when it stopped taking the cases.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it will still consider “limiting” its role, but said it will go through all the cases that were pending as of Aug. 7, which is when the decision was first made to halt deferred action for all but military families and illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

Deferred action is a grant of a stay of deportation. It’s perhaps best known as the mechanism President Barack Obama used for his deportation amnesty for Dreamers — DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — but it’s long been a more limited power the government has had in other cases.

USCIS’s decision earlier this month to curtail deferred action approvals was a misstep by the agency, which had been on a sort of winning streak in fulfilling President Trump’s immigration goals. USCIS said at the time that another agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, could still use deferred action to stop deportations at the back end.

USCIS insisted that ICE was the right agency.

But ICE officials said they were blindsided by the announcement.

“We have no program to do this. We have no intention of taking this over,” an ICE official said at the time.

The move also spurred a series of stories in the press of illegal immigrants dealing with health conditions — either their own or their children’s — who’d had requests for deferred action denied and were fearing they’d be kicked out of the country.

One immigration activist called the move “a death sentence” for migrants affected.

“Deporting caretakers of U.S. citizen children with serious medical conditions is an affront to common decency and American values — and forces parents to choose between family separation or a death sentence,” said the Rev. John L. McCullough, president of Church World Service.

