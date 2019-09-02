GAUHATI, India (AP) - The publication of a controversial citizenship list released by the government of the Indian state of Assam over the weekend has evoked sharp reactions across the state.

About 1.9 million people were left off the National Register of Citizens - a mammoth exercise to weed out illegal immigrants from Assam’s more than 32 million people.

The NRC’s publication was the result of a four-year application and vetting process.

The process was based on voluntary applications rather than a census. All residents of Assam, which shares a long, porous border with Bangladesh, were invited to apply to be included on the list with documentation that would prove their lineage to a bona fide resident of the state on or before March 24, 1971, when Bangladesh became an independent country.

