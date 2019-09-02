A conservative “Seinfeld” actor called the anti-Trump campaigning by two “Will & Grace” stars an “obscene” act of “lunacy” that left him “embarrassed” for them.

John O’Hurley said Monday on the Fox News Channel that calls by Debra Messing and Eric McCormack for supporters of President Trump to be outed and blacklisted are a perfect example of how Hollywood liberalism operates.

“Let me just say I’m embarrassed for both of them because I know them both, I’ve worked with Debra before. They’re both smart people… they do wonderful work,” he told “America’s News HQ.”

“But they’re pushing a case that falls apart from the sheer weight of its lunacy, as though the Hollywood community needs to be purged of this social and intellectual hygiene problem called conservative thinking. It underscores the fact that we aren’t receptive to a diversity of thought which is the exact opposite of what you feel the liberal way would be, and I find that obscene,” said Mr. O’Hurley, who played Elaine’s boss J. Peterman in 22 episodes over the last few seasons of “Seinfeld.”

Mr. Trump plans a Sept. 17 fundraiser in Beverly Hills, which prompted the “Will & Grace” co-stars to call for donors to be publicly disclosed. “The public has a right to know,” Ms. Messing wrote on Twitter in support of Mr. McCormack’s calling for the list to be printed “so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

Mr. O’Hurley attributed liberals’ fondness for Internet dogpiles and doxxing to be in the nature of their ideology.

“I think they have the bully pulpit right now to say it out loud,” Mr. O’Hurley said. “I think there is a nature among liberal thinkers to form packs, to form groups, whereas the conservative mind is basically an individual, and they’re tougher to find.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.