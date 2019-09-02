The U.S. and its global partners must be wary of Russian interference in elections around the globe, Vice President Mike Pence said Monday in a Warsaw press conference that also featured a pact on 5G-network security.

“With its efforts to meddle in elections across Europe and around the world, now is the time for us to remain vigilant about the intentions and the actions being taken by Russia,” Mr. Pence said alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, according to Reuters.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller this year concluded Russia used social media campaigns and hacking efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and boost President Trump over this opponent, Hillary Clinton.

European nations also say Vladimir Putin has interfered in their democracies.

Mr. Pence’s warning comes as Democrats accuse Mr. Trump and his GOP allies of failing to address the issue with enough urgency, though the administration insists it is helping states prepare for the 2020 elections.

The president is also battling claims he is too cozy with Mr. Putin, as he pushes to let Russia back into the Group of Seven industrialized nations before next year’s G-7 summit in the U.S.

Mr. Duda said Russia’s readmission a “very complex” issue and “very difficult.”

The country was kicked out for annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Mr. Duda said, so it’s hard to proceed with “business as usual” when it comes to Russia.

Mr. Trump is in Washington monitoring the potential landfall of Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm.

He sent Mr. Pence to Poland in his place to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II and meet with Mr. Duda.

On Monday, the U.S. and Poland agreed to conduct “careful and complete evaluation” of any companies providing 5G components and software, as nations build their lightning-fast networks.

Leaders endorsed a set of 5G principles crafted by cybersecurity professionals this year in Prague. The protocols emphasize “the need for 5G networks to be constructed based on free and fair competition, transparency, and the rule of law.”

“Poland and the United States note that as part of a robust and comprehensive approach to network security, a careful and complete evaluation of 5G component and software providers is essential,” the U.S.-Poland agreement says. “We believe that all countries must ensure that only trusted and reliable suppliers participate in our networks to protect them from unauthorized access or interference.”

The real-world impact of the declaration was not immediately clear, but it’s been interpreted as an effort to box out companies like Huawei, a Chinese telecom giant.

The administration blacklisted Huawei based on fears it is too cozy with the communist Beijing government and could use its 5G equipment for surveillance or to disrupt networks — charges the company denies.

Mr. Trump’s aides have urged foreign partners to use other companies in their networks.

