NEW YORK (AP) - Police say gunfire has killed one man and injured two others on a street in Queens.
The New York Police Department says officers found the three wounded men around 4:30 a.m. Monday at 130th Street and 92nd Avenue. That’s in the Richmond Hill neighborhood.
Police say a 35-year-old man died after being shot in the torso. They haven’t released his name while working to notify his family.
A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
A 27-year-old man was wounded in both legs and is hospitalized in stable condition.
