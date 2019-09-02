Florida’s busiest airport is going to close for Hurricane Dorian.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said Monday that commercial operations at the airport would cease at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Airport officials say wind speeds at the airport could reach up to 45 mph (72.4 kph), preventing the safe operation of the airport’s people mover system.

Uncertainty about the hurricane’s path and the need to make storm preparations also contributed to the decision.

The airport had originally been set to close at 2 a.m. Monday, but airport officials rescinded that plan as the hurricane slowed down and its projected path shifted more north.

Some 47.7 million passengers traveled through the airport last year.

