ODESSA, Texas — Authorities say the gunman in a West Texas rampage was fired from his job and called both police and the FBI before the mass shooting began.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said Monday that 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator had been fired over the weekend from Journey Oil Field Services. He said both Ator and the company called 911 after being fired Saturday but that Ator was gone by the time police showed up. FBI special agent Christopher Combs says Ator’s statements on the FB tip line were “rambling.”

FBI agent said that the gunman ‘was on a long spiral of going down’ before he was fired from job ahead of West Texas mass shooting.

Ator was stopped 15 minutes later by a Texas state trooper on an interstate for failing to signal a lane change. Authorities say Ator opened fire on the troopers and fled, shooting at random passers-by and vehicles.

Police gunned down Ator at a movie theater in Odessa to end the chase.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.