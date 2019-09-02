ODESSA, Texas — An FBI agent says the gunman in a West Texas rampage that killed seven people “was on a long spiral down” before he was fired from his job on the day of the shooting.

FBI special agent Christopher Combs said Monday that where 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator lived was “a strange residence” and that the conditions “reflect what his mental state was going into this.”

Authorities say Ator was fired Saturday morning from his job at Journey Oilfield Services and made “rambling” phone calls to both the 911 and the FBI afterward. Combs says Ator had gone to work that day “in trouble.”

Ator was killed by police outside an Odessa move theater to end a chase that covered more than 10 miles

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.