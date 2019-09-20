PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man driving a stolen car ran it into an overhead door at the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion (puh-PIHL’-yuhn).

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Friday. Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Richards says the man drove off but was soon spotted and arrested after he stopped the car about a mile away. Court records don’t show the 30-year-old man has been formally charged.

Richards says the car was stolen in Omaha and says the damage to it suggests it had hit something in addition to the jail door.

The door and track damage was estimated at $2,000.

