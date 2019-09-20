New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday announced he is ending his presidential campaign.

Mr. de Blasio, who has struggled to gain traction and failed to qualify for any of the Democratic debates, made the announcement on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Getting out there and being able to hear people’s concerns, address them with new ideas — it’s been an extraordinary experience,” he said. “But I have to tell you at the same time, I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election, and it’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people.”

