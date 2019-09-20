President Trump welcomed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the White House Friday for an official state visit with a 19-gun salute.

The president and first lady Melania Trump greeted Mr. Morrison and his wife, Jennifer, on the South Lawn amid dignitaries from both countries, troops and a fife and drum corps with the playing of both nations’ national anthems.

Mr. Trump spoke about a “cherished relationship” between the countries and the “unbreakable bond” they share.

He said the two countries share “common customs, common values, common dreams and common heroes,” and that they are fighting “communism, fascism and radical Islamic terrorism.”

Mr. Morrison said, “Australians and Americans understand each other like few other people.”

