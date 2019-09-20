JESSUP, Md. (AP) - A former Maryland corrections officer has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for working as a high-ranking member of the 8-Trey Crips street gang.

News outlets report Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the sentencing of 33-year-old Antoine Fordham on Thursday. A statement by Frosh’s office says Fordham used his position at the Jessup Correctional Institution to promote the gang through violence inside prison facilities and smuggled contraband.

It says Fordham oversaw gang members both in and outside the prison. It says authorities searched Fordham’s home and found handwritten Crips manifestos detailing the gang’s history as well as its rules, sanctions and organizational structure, among other items.

Fordham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to establish and entrench a gang, committing a felonious hate crime and other related charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.