A Facebook employee died Thursday in an apparent suicide after jumping from a building at the company’s headquarters, authorities say.

The Menlo Park Police Department said the unidentified man jumped from the fourth floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Menlo Park Police Officers and Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel responded, and when they arrived, found the victim unresponsive. Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim,” Menlo Park Police Department said on Thursday.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Facebook confirmed their employee’s death on Thursday, with a company spokesperson telling CNBC in a statement they “were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today.”

“We’re cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share. We hope to provide an update when we learn additional information from law enforcement,” the statement said.

