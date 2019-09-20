Two separate shootings in Washington, D.C., Thursday night have left one person dead and eight others wounded, police said.

The first shooting was reported at around 10:05 p.m. in the Northwest neighborhood of Columbia Heights.

Six people were shot, one fatally, in an apartment complex courtyard off the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW, said Cmdr. Stuart Emerman of the 3rd District, according to The Washington Post.

Cmdr. Emerman said the surviving victims — four adult men and one adult woman — have conditions ranging from critical to non-life-threatening.

Police said they’re still investigating as to what led to the shooting, but they’re looking for two “males armed with AK style rifle” who were spotted near the back of the apartment complex.

They’re also looking for a light-colored Nissan sedan with unknown tags as possibly involved as well.

Ward 1 D.C. Council Member Brianne Nadeau used the shootings as a call to end the “epidemic of gun violence.”

“It is beyond time to stop the epidemic of gun violence in this country, and I will not stand by while the residents of Columbia Heights are again visited by the horrible specter of violence,” she said in a Twitter statement.

Another shooting occurred minutes later in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Ave. NE.

Two men and a woman were shot around 10:30 p.m. and rushed to area hospitals. One of the men died from his injuries, WTOP reports.

