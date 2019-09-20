WASHINGTON (AP) - Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” - To be announced.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” - Pompeo; former Secretary of State John Kerry.
CNN’s “State of the Union” - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.
“Fox News Sunday” - Pompeo; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.
