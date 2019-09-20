White House adviser Jared Kushner is slated to travel to Saudi Arabia next month to attend the annual economic conference that was boycotted last year following the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the newspaper reported Friday.

Mr. Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, is expected to attend the upcoming Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, also known as “Davos in the Desert,” The Post reported, citing a list of attendees obtained by the paper and an interview with an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

Scheduled to take place at the end of October, the conference is being held less than a year and a month since Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and U.S resident, was dismembered inside a Saudi Consulate building in Istanbul, Turkey.

American and Turkish intelligence officials have assessed that Khashoggi’s murder was ordered by Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, and several individuals slated to participate in last year’s event withdrew as details about Khashoggi’s death emerged, including Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, among others.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Mr. Kushner, 38, married the president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, in 2009. They both worked for Mr. Trump’s presidential election campaign before joining his administration in 2017 as senior advisers.

