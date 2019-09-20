BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a state highway worker while driving through a construction zone after huffing compressed air.

Ethan James Anderson of Billings pleaded guilty in June to vehicular homicide while under the influence for the October 2018 death of 52-year-old Jeffrey Dyekman at a road construction site in Billings.

Prosecutors said Anderson appeared to “plow into the construction zone without warning.”

The Billings Gazette reports Anderson was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended. Prosecutors and Dykeman’s family asked for the maximum sentence of 50 years while the defense sought 20 years with 15 years suspended, citing Anderson’s traumatic childhood.

