WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 15.5 years for a fatal shooting in Wichita last year.
Douglas Pete, of Wichita, was sentenced Friday in the death of 25-year-old Deonte Mitchell.
Mitchell was found dead in February 2018 outside a Wichita home. He was shot in the back.
District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release that Pete pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, criminal discharge of a firearm and interference with law enforcement.
Pete initially claimed the shooting was an accident.
Before sentencing, Pete apologized to Mitchell’s family but did not provide a motive for the killing.
