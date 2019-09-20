ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina State University was locked down early Friday over a reported shooting near one of its dorms.

News outlets report the school sent out an alert at about 2:30 a.m. instructing students to shelter in place over a shooting at Hugine Suites, a co-ed upperclassman housing complex. Another alert sent minutes later warned students to avoid the area until further notice.

Area and campus police didn’t immediately release any further details, including whether anyone was wounded or in custody.

