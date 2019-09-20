President Trump said Friday he’s imposing economic sanctions on Iran’s national bank that go “right to the top,” as his administration plots a response to Tehran’s alleged role in attacking Saudi oil fields.

“Highest sanctions ever imposed on a country,” Mr. Trump said in a White House meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Last weekend’s drone attack on fields east of Riyadh disrupted the global oil supply.

Mr. Trump dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia to coordinate a response to the blitz. U.S. officials have pointed fingers at Iran, without explicitly saying the Iranian government itself ordered the assault on the Abqaiq oil facility or that the drones and cruise missiles were launched from Iranian soil.

Top Iranian officials warned they would respond to an attack with “all-out war.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.