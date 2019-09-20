President Trump said Friday his private conversations with foreign leaders are “always appropriate,” responding to allegations of what he called a “partisan whistleblower” who has accused him of making an inappropriate promise to the president of Ukraine.

“I do not know the identity of the whistleblower,” Mr. Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting, calling the report a “ridiculous story.”

Asked if he discussed Democratic presidential frontrunner Joseph R. Biden with Ukraine’s president in a July phone call, Mr. Trump responded, “It doesn’t matter what I discussed.”

“Somebody ought to look into Joe Biden,” he added.

“Fake news doesn’t look into things like that” because Mr. Biden is a Democrat, the president said.

The issue reportedly involves Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, and his connections with a gas company in Ukraine.

Asked to confirm whether the conversation with the foreign leader was the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump replied “I really don’t know.”

The inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community received a complaint from a whistleblower in August, and reported later that the complaint was a credible and urgent matter. Congressional Democrats complained Thursday that acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire won’t turn over the complaint to lawmakers.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to meet with Mr. Zelensky next week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On Sept. 12, the U.S. agreed to release $250 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.