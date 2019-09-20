President Trump said Friday he was “surprised” by the number of times Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore blackface, as the emerging scandal rocks the prime minister’s reelection campaign.

“And I was more surprised when I saw the number of times,” Mr. Trump said during a White House meeting with the Australian prime minister.

Mr. Trump said he was hoping no one would ask him about it.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Justin,” Mr. Trump said, although the leaders have sparred at times, notably after last year’s G-7 Summit in Quebec.

Mr. Trudeau admitted to wearing darkened skin during an “Arabian Nights” party in 2001, and wearing blackface while singing “Day-O” at a high school event.

Global News reported a third instance of Mr. Trudeau wearing blackface, from the 1990s.

The allegations are upending Mr. Trudeau’s bid for reelection.

Mr. Trudeau has apologized to Canadians of color.

“What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn’t have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity,” he said.

