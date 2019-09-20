President Trump said Friday he was “surprised” by the number of times Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore blackface, as the emerging scandal rocks the prime minister’s reelection campaign.
“And I was more surprised when I saw the number of times,” Mr. Trump said during a White House meeting with the Australian prime minister.
Mr. Trump said he was hoping no one would ask him about it.
“I’ve always had a good relationship with Justin,” Mr. Trump said, although the leaders have sparred at times, notably after last year’s G-7 Summit in Quebec.
Mr. Trudeau admitted to wearing darkened skin during an “Arabian Nights” party in 2001, and wearing blackface while singing “Day-O” at a high school event.
Global News reported a third instance of Mr. Trudeau wearing blackface, from the 1990s.
The allegations are upending Mr. Trudeau’s bid for reelection.
Mr. Trudeau has apologized to Canadians of color.
“What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn’t have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity,” he said.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.