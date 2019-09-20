President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a rare state dinner in the White House Rose Garden Friday night for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jennifer.

The president, sporting black tie, and Mrs. Trump, wearing a pale green chiffon gown with sheer sleeves, greeted the Morrisons on a red carpet at the North Portico of the White House and smiled for cameras. They were flanked by soldiers holding the Australian and U.S. flags.

It’s only the second state dinner of Mr. Trump’s presidency; the first was for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among the guests were prominent Australians and top U.S. officials, including golf great Greg Norman, celebrity chef Curtis Stone, billionaire businessman Kerry Stokes, News Corp. co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch, Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The White House took the unusual step of opening the dinner to coverage from the full White House press corps.

The menu, according to the White House, “highlights the lush, late summer season across the vast lands of America.” It includes roasted sunchokes, pureed and encased in ravioli, and dressed with a lemony Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce.

The entree of Dover sole was served with a fennel mousseline and summer squash blossoms. Dessert was apple tart served with ice cream laced with apple brandy.

