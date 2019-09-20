DEVELOPING:
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump on Friday approved the deployment of U.S. forces to Saudi Arabia and the UAE after an attack on oil facilities.
Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper said in a press conference that the troops would act in a defensive manner and more details would come next week.
