NATICK, Mass. (AP) - The Massachusetts woman convicted of urging her boyfriend to kill himself via text messages has been denied early release.

The state Parole Board announced Friday it has rejected Michelle Carter’s bid for release after serving about half her 15-month jail sentence. The board says Carter “needs to further address” the factors that led to her actions.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The now 22-year-old woman began her sentence in February.

A judge found Carter was responsible for Roy’s death because she urged him to continue with his suicide plan.

Carter’s attorneys declined to comment Friday. They’ve appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. A lawyer for Roy’s family didn’t respond to an email.

