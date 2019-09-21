DENVER (AP) - Authorities say police officers in a Denver suburb shot and killed a man who drew a handgun when they tried to break up an argument between him and a woman.

Lakewood Police Department officials said in a statement early Saturday that an unspecified number of police agents found the 57-year-old man and the woman arguing outside the police station Friday night.

The statement says the man produced a handgun when the agents tried to intervene, and the agents fired their weapons. It was not clear how many times he was shot.

The man died from his injuries at a hospital.

The woman was not injured.

Police officials say the agents involved will be placed on administrative leave during an investigation by the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team.

