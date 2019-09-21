LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a man awaiting trial in two apparently unrelated killings in metro Las Vegas died of natural causes.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County coroner’s office issued the ruling Friday more than 10 months after 42-year-old Elijah Lynum’s death last November.

According to the coroner’s office, Lynum’s death at a hospital was from congestive heart failure and heart disease.

Lynum’s attorney said earlier this year that Lynum had ongoing health issues and went back forth between jail and the hospital.

Lynum was awaiting trial in the December 2017 shooting death of 25-year-old Tyrone Johnson and the August 2018 killing of 44-year-old Ted Williams Hale.

